Insider Selling: LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Director Kevin Lavan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $747,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LPSN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.99. 7,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,945. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.17. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $42.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 27.03% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $75.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. LivePerson’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LPSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of LivePerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $45.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 1.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,428,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 29.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 30,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.