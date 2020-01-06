Insight Chain (INB) 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.88 Million

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Insight Chain has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One Insight Chain coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00005821 BTC on major exchanges including $10.39, $13.77, $18.94 and $32.15. Insight Chain has a total market cap of $160.69 million and $4.88 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00042346 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00351810 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012668 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002991 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00013499 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00009543 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Insight Chain Coin Profile

INB is a coin. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 coins. Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Insight Chain’s official website is www.insightchain.io.

Insight Chain Coin Trading

