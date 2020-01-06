Interzone Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (ITZ)

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Interzone coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Interzone has a total market cap of $233.00 and $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Interzone has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,589.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.91 or 0.01868814 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.82 or 0.03118590 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00590312 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00739067 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00011491 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00064985 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024262 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00423590 BTC.

Interzone Profile

Interzone (ITZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone. The official website for Interzone is www.interzone.pw.

Buying and Selling Interzone

Interzone can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Interzone should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Interzone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

