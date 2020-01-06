Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €1.80 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) received a €1.80 ($2.09) target price from Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.15 ($2.50) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.40 ($2.79) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €2.35 ($2.73) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.70 ($1.98) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC set a €2.70 ($3.14) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Intesa Sanpaolo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €2.27 ($2.64).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 1 year high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

