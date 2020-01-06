Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.8% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,764,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,317,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650,061 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,993,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 796.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,838,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,643 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,589,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,046,000 after purchasing an additional 48,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,217,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,440,000 after acquiring an additional 30,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $214.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,161,692. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $151.74 and a one year high of $216.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4577 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

