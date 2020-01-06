Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 6th (BGNE, BKD, BLFS, CARE, CCHGY, CIR, CLGX, COOP, COR, CRRFY)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, January 6th:

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

Get Beigene Ltd alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is a leading owner and operator of senior living facilities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing an exceptional living experience through properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. The Company owns and operates independent, assisted and dementia-care facilities. “

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “BioLife Solutions has pioneered the next generation of preservation solutions designed to maintain the viability and health of cellular matter and tissues during freezing, transportation and storage. Based on their proprietary bio-packaging technology and a patented understanding of the mechanism of cellular damage and death, these products enable the biotechnology and medical community to address a growing problem that exists today. “

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Carter Bank & Trust is a state-chartered community bank. It offers business banking services, including business checking, business debit cards and other banking services, including notary services, wire transfer services, night depository services and others; personal banking services, including passbook savings, personal debit cards, telephone banking, money orders and others. Carter Bank & Trust is based in Martinsville, Virginia. “

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, sells and distributes non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under bottlers’ arrangements, franchise arrangements with third parties and under its own brand names. It operates primarily in Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. Coca-Cola HBC AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CoreLogic, Inc., formerly known as First American Corp., is a provider of consumer, financial and property information, analytics and services to business and government. The Company combines public, contributory and proprietary data to develop predictive decision analytics and provide business services. CoreLogic has built databases for U.S. real estate, mortgage application, fraud, and loan performance and is also a provider of mortgage and automotive credit reporting, property tax, valuation, flood determination, and geospatial analytics and services. The Company serves various industries, including automotive, cable, financial services, employment, geospatial information service, insurance, legal, oil and gas, real estate, retail, utility, and telecommunications. CoreLogic, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Ana, California. “

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Curo Group Holdings Corp. operates as a consumer finance company. It offers unsecured and secured installment, open-end and single-pay loan services as well as renders other customer service, robust operating systems, call center and a track record services. The Company operates primarily in the United States under two principal brands, Speedy Cash and Rapid Cash and Avio Credit. Curo Group Holdings Corp. is based in WICHITA, United States. “

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Changyou.com Limited is a developer and operator of online games in China. It engages in the development, operation, and licensing of massively multi-player online role-playing games, which are interactive online games that are played simultaneously by various game players. The company currently operates two multi-player online role-playing games (MMORPGs), including the in-house developed Tian Long Ba Bu and the licensed Blade Online. Changyou.com has three MMORPGs in the pipeline, which include the Duke of Mount Deer, Immortal Faith, and the Legend of the Ancient World. Based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China, Changyou.com Limited is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Inc. “

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ducommun Incorporated manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. Ducommun is a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin on the Space Shuttle external tank and a supplier of components for the Space Shuttle, as well as for the International Space Station. “

Delek US (NYSE:DK) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.