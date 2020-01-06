Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 6th (AF, CON, DPW, FME, FRE, IFXA, PHIA, QMCO, SHL, SWKS)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, January 6th:

Air France KLM (EPA:AF) was given a €8.85 ($10.29) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Continental (ETR:CON) was given a €180.00 ($209.30) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €34.00 ($39.53) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €78.70 ($91.51) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €59.40 ($69.07) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €21.00 ($24.42) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) was given a €39.40 ($45.81) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $7.75 to $9.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €35.80 ($41.63) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target raised by Cascend Securities from $115.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €220.00 ($255.81) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

