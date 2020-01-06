Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Price Tops $0.0509 on Exchanges

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be purchased for $0.0509 or 0.00000670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $6.09 million and approximately $4,070.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00194170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.98 or 0.01527325 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00127531 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00024998 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,643,857 tokens. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

