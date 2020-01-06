IOST (IOST) Trading Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last week, IOST has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One IOST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, CoinBene, Bithumb and DDEX. IOST has a total market cap of $61.83 million and approximately $22.30 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00038551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $461.79 or 0.05852989 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00027401 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00035877 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001718 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00001216 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. IOST’s official website is iost.io. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken.

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, Livecoin, IDAX, BigONE, OTCBTC, WazirX, Bitrue, Ethfinex, GOPAX, OKEx, Bitkub, DigiFinex, DDEX, Kyber Network, Cobinhood, HitBTC, BitMax, BitMart, CoinZest, Coineal, Huobi, Binance, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, ABCC, Koinex, Vebitcoin, DragonEX, Bithumb, Hotbit, IDEX, Upbit, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

