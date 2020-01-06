IoT Chain Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. One IoT Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bithumb, Kucoin and Huobi. IoT Chain has a total market cap of $9.65 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded up 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IoT Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00190316 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.71 or 0.01477449 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00038512 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00123714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00024450 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

IoT Chain Profile

IoT Chain (ITC) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,464,658 tokens. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IoT Chain Token Trading

IoT Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Huobi, Bithumb, Kucoin and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.