IoTeX (IOTX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.88 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. IoTeX has a market cap of $19.66 million and $1.88 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IoTeX has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, Kucoin and Bgogo.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00039123 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $463.25 or 0.06100496 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000472 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00028393 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00036602 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001860 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00001299 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a token. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,999 tokens. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Bilaxy, Gate.io, IDEX, Binance, Coineal and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

