iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is DeGreen Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

DeGreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 7.8% of DeGreen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. DeGreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,095,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 168.8% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 77.9% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $323.83. 145,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,181,273. The business has a 50 day moving average of $318.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.21. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $248.64 and a 12 month high of $326.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $2.0391 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $8.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

