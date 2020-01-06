iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) is Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 226.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,427 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up about 6.8% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $23,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 71.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 39.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.53. 153,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.43. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.7344 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

