iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 361.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671,404 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 16.0% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $56,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. TCG Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 576.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.55. 793,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.71. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.3837 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.