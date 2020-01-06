iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,906 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.7% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 760,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 31,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,202,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 119,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.45. 295,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,331,938. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.04. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $58.99 and a 12-month high of $70.16.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.7758 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.