iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 997,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,495 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 10.8% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $69,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,843,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,331,938. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.79 and its 200 day moving average is $66.04. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $58.99 and a 52 week high of $70.16.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.7758 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

