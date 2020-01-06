iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 7.7% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $21,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 39,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.70. 16,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,700. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $179.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.42 and a 200 day moving average of $167.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.8356 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.