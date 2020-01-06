iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 96.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% in the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $53,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $177.32. The stock had a trading volume of 98,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,350. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.34 and a 12-month high of $178.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.4502 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.