iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Position Lifted by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 723,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,198 shares during the period. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 13.1% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $36,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 57.2% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BATS:ICSH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.35. 145,549 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.35. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.