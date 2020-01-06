J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) is RK Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

RK Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the period. J & J Snack Foods comprises about 5.8% of RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. RK Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of J & J Snack Foods worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,229,000 after acquiring an additional 64,779 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter worth about $10,243,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 195.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,630,000 after purchasing an additional 53,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 64.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,852,000 after purchasing an additional 48,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 782,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,918,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, Director Sidney R. Brown sold 1,400 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.90, for a total value of $260,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerald B. Shreiber sold 1,947 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $365,880.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JJSF traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $184.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,433. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 52-week low of $138.40 and a 52-week high of $196.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 0.32.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.09). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $311.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Consumer Edge lowered J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. J & J Snack Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.50.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

