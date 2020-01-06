JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €50.00 Price Target for Talanx (ETR:TLX)

Talanx (ETR:TLX) has been assigned a €50.00 ($58.14) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TLX. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Talanx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Talanx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €44.47 ($51.71).

Get Talanx alerts:

Shares of TLX traded down €0.22 ($0.26) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €43.92 ($51.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,773. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62. Talanx has a 1-year low of €29.10 ($33.84) and a 1-year high of €45.88 ($53.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of €43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of €40.43.

Talanx Company Profile

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Talanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.