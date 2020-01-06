JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€59.40” Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) received a €59.40 ($69.07) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €55.37 ($64.38).

Shares of FRA FRE traded down €0.48 ($0.56) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €49.31 ($57.33). The stock had a trading volume of 590,821 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is €49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is €46.19. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

