Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Given a €54.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) has been given a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective by Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target points to a potential upside of 92.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €62.50 ($72.67) target price on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.10 ($68.72) target price on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Koenig & Bauer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €50.92 ($59.21).

Shares of SKB traded down €0.92 ($1.07) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €28.12 ($32.70). The stock had a trading volume of 27,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,918. Koenig & Bauer has a 12 month low of €26.50 ($30.81) and a 12 month high of €48.04 ($55.86). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €30.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of €33.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.17. The company has a market capitalization of $464.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18.

Koenig & Bauer Company Profile

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

