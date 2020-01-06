Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €39.40 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €39.40 ($45.81) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €46.29 ($53.83).

Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a one year high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

