Lamden Trading 2% Higher Over Last Week (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Lamden has a market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $26,089.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lamden has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for about $0.0193 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, DEx.top and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00035966 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000887 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000113 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io.

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, IDEX, HitBTC, Bilaxy and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.