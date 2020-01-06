Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,313 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.8% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $163.85. The stock had a trading volume of 82,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,500. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $126.32 and a 12-month high of $164.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.8855 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

