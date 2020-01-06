Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 30,780 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,780 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF makes up 12.3% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $79,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF alerts:

ACWV stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.67. 124,825 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $88.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.13.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.4127 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.