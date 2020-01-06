Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 0.3% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

VNQ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.24. 94,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,061,050. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $73.30 and a one year high of $95.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.9569 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

