Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,405 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 0.2% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 32.7% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 40.1% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.2% during the second quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 96,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at $332,853,000. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at $2,104,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $210.94. 6,866,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,322,503. The stock has a market cap of $595.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.06. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.56 and a 1-year high of $208.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.47, for a total transaction of $9,925,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,770,162 shares of company stock valued at $332,836,883 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.44.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.