Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,981 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $10,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,166,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,029,000 after purchasing an additional 242,522 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 149,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 6,787.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 56,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,900. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.05. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.03 and a 1-year high of $49.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0593 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

