Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,746 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $9,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 371,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,836,000 after buying an additional 69,876 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 28,745 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 41,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.86. 733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,550. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average is $35.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1879 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

