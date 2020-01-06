Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,401 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,915,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,140,000 after buying an additional 2,063,730 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 61,506,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,666,000 after buying an additional 1,893,267 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 18,878,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,524,000 after buying an additional 3,686,837 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,551,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,658,000 after buying an additional 3,405,166 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,024,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,881,000 after buying an additional 1,390,207 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $43.98. The stock had a trading volume of 130,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,963,100. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.26 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.4399 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

