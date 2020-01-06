Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,905 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.2% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,122.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $112,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMC. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.90.

In other news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.48. The company had a trading volume of 14,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.17 and a twelve month high of $113.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

