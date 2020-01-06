Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,103 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,103 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 9.3% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $59,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,967,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,303,000 after buying an additional 546,322 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2,595.8% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 386,613 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 785.3% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 348,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,358,000 after buying an additional 309,216 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,358,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,430,000 after buying an additional 224,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,720,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,342,000 after buying an additional 150,082 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $204.52. The company had a trading volume of 19,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,397. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $164.81 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.9101 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

