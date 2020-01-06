LHT (LHT) Price Tops $0.0493 on Top Exchanges

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last seven days, LHT has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One LHT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000625 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Alterdice and P2PB2B. LHT has a market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $1,301.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00038045 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004029 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000131 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Alterdice and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

