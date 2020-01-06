Lightpaycoin Price Down 2.9% This Week (LPC)

Lightpaycoin (CURRENCY:LPC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. In the last week, Lightpaycoin has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Lightpaycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Lightpaycoin has a total market capitalization of $9,608.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of Lightpaycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lightpaycoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00190199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.91 or 0.01481825 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00124232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00024533 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lightpaycoin Coin Profile

Lightpaycoin’s total supply is 5,803,455 coins and its circulating supply is 5,793,754 coins. The official website for Lightpaycoin is lightpaycoin.org. Lightpaycoin’s official Twitter account is @LightPayCoin.

Buying and Selling Lightpaycoin

Lightpaycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightpaycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightpaycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightpaycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightpaycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightpaycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.