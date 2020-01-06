LockTrip (LOC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $17,820.00

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One LockTrip token can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00005896 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox, Bancor Network and Fatbtc. During the last week, LockTrip has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $6.69 million and $17,820.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LockTrip alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008727 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo.

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Kucoin, LATOKEN, YoBit, IDEX, Mercatox, HitBTC, Fatbtc and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.