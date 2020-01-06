Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Insider Sells $972,024.25 in Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 18,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $972,024.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of L traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.21. 15,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,429. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.51). Loews had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Loews Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,005,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,039,014,000 after purchasing an additional 700,123 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Loews by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,868,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,175,000 after buying an additional 35,049 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Loews by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,260,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,379,000 after buying an additional 160,381 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 22,489.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,547,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,596,000 after buying an additional 1,540,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Company LLC raised its position in Loews by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 1,205,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,066,000 after purchasing an additional 260,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.