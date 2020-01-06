Loom Network (LOOM) Price Reaches $0.0176 on Top Exchanges

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Loom Network has a total market cap of $17.05 million and $2.32 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Loom Network has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Allbit and Poloniex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00189885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.69 or 0.01475358 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00123814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00024632 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 967,098,210 tokens. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io.

Loom Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, YoBit, Poloniex, IDEX, Upbit, Bitbns, CoinExchange, DDEX, Allbit, Hotbit, GOPAX, LATOKEN, Bittrex, Coinbe, DEx.top, Binance, Fatbtc, Tidex and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

