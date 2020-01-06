LoyalCoin (LYL) Trading Down 46% Over Last 7 Days

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 6th. One LoyalCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including $24.68, $24.43, $7.50 and $18.94. LoyalCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $6.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LoyalCoin has traded 46% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00189885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.69 or 0.01475358 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00123814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00024632 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LoyalCoin Profile

LoyalCoin was first traded on October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 coins. LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LoyalCoin’s official website is loyalcoin.io.

LoyalCoin Coin Trading

LoyalCoin can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LoyalCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LoyalCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

