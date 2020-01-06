Maecenas (ART) Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $14.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas token can now be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last week, Maecenas has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas’ launch date was September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,362,990 tokens. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co.

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

