Maincoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $28,193.00 (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Maincoin has a market cap of $468,950.00 and $28,193.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maincoin token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. During the last week, Maincoin has traded 168.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00038551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $461.79 or 0.05852989 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00027401 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00035877 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001718 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00001216 BTC.

About Maincoin

Maincoin is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 379,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,452,831 tokens. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money.

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BTC-Alpha, Livecoin, P2PB2B and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

