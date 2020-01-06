MB8 Coin (MB8) Price Hits $0.0142 on Top Exchanges

MB8 Coin (CURRENCY:MB8) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. MB8 Coin has a total market cap of $8.32 million and approximately $51,991.00 worth of MB8 Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MB8 Coin has traded 29.2% higher against the US dollar. One MB8 Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and WhiteBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00043313 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00108724 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MB8 Coin Profile

MB8 Coin (MB8) is a coin. MB8 Coin's total supply is 586,019,621 coins. The official website for MB8 Coin is mb8coin.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MB8 Coin Coin Trading

MB8 Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and WhiteBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MB8 Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MB8 Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MB8 Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

