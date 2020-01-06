MedicCoin (MEDIC) Trading Down 5.1% This Week

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 6th. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $46,488.00 and approximately $676.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Sistemkoin. During the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00017584 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000046 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC.

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, Graviex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.