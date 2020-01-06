MediShares (MDS) One Day Volume Tops $362,030.00

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. MediShares has a market cap of $2.74 million and $362,030.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediShares token can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges including OTCBTC, Huobi and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00189885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.69 or 0.01475358 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00123814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00024632 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MediShares Profile

MediShares was first traded on December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 741,294,311 tokens. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org.

Buying and Selling MediShares

MediShares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

