Melon (MLN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $131,656.00

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last seven days, Melon has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. Melon has a market cap of $4.18 million and $131,656.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Melon token can currently be bought for about $3.34 or 0.00042306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, Liqui and Kraken.

Melon Profile

Melon’s genesis date was February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Melon is melonport.com.

Melon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bitsane, Liqui, Bittrex, Kraken and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

