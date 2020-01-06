Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Mizuho in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.47.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $91.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,816,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,772,339. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6,517.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,307,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,169,000 after buying an additional 23,940,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,745,000 after buying an additional 4,397,580 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,309,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,222,000 after buying an additional 2,843,458 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,381,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,075,000 after buying an additional 2,576,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,661,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,809,000 after buying an additional 1,972,587 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.