Metal (MTL) Price Tops $0.23

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. Metal has a market cap of $13.59 million and $2.86 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00002956 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Huobi, Binance and Tidex. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00190199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.91 or 0.01481825 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00016393 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00124232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00024533 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,083,821 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, OKEx, Livecoin, IDEX, Cryptopia, Huobi, Tidex, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

