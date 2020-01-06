MetaMorph (METM) Price Up 5.1% Over Last Week

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One MetaMorph token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, BitMart and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $146,704.00 and $24,145.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00038551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.79 or 0.05852989 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00027401 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00035877 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001718 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00001216 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

METM is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,291,489 tokens. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Mercatox, IDEX, BitMart and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

