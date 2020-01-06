Metaverse ETP Reaches Market Cap of $31.61 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $31.61 million and $1.57 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00005165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, RightBTC, HitBTC and QBTC. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.85 or 0.01823259 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00062780 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012714 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,337,603 coins and its circulating supply is 77,337,498 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metaverse ETP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Bitfinex, CoinBene, TOPBTC, HitBTC, Coinsuper, RightBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

